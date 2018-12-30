In a video of the incidence which occurred at CBN estate in the Garki area of Abuja, the woman was seen stoning the taxi with anything she could lay her hands on on the cab while retaliating the man's words in Hausa language.

"A prostitute gave birth to you, any man that calls a lady prostitute let him know that it is a prostitute that gave birth to him," she said.

It was reported that the Cab driver and the lady engaged each other verbally when she requested for change after getting to her destination.