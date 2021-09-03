All you need to know about Goldberg Omoluabi day, September 11

1. Celebrates The Innate Value of Yoruba Land

The Omoluabi day commemorates the value of hardworking Yorubas who deserve to be recognized, acknowledged, and celebrated for their efforts. The Omoluabi day honors the diligent individuals by acknowledging the role they play in preserving culture. It dedicates a whole day to every Omoluabi, giving them the limelight and recognition that they truly deserve.

2. Big unveil at the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

As a means of commemorating the day, the Ooni of Ife will host Goldberg beer in an exclusive event centered around the rich contemporary local music and arts, graceful colors and sumptuous meals that the Yoruba folks are known for. The Ooni of Ife alongside other Omoluabis around the world would officially engage in the celebration of Omoluabi day annually henceforth.

3. It reminds us of our Cultural Heritage

Traditions are an important part of our society. They aid in the formation of our families and society's structures and foundations. They serve as a reminder that we all play a role in history that defines our past, determines who we are, and will likely become in the future.

This is exactly what the Omoluabi day seeks to achieve, The day contributes to a sense of comfort and belonging. It brings families together and enables people to reconnect with their values and beliefs.

4. Saying ‘Well done

The Goldberg Omoluabi day is about celebrating hard-working people in the land and showing gratitude. As Omoluabi they have taken every opportunity available to reinforce the values and beliefs that the Yoruba people hold dear. Hence, the Omoluabi day is a means to say a Big Thank You for their role in preserving culture and heritage.

Goldberg lager beer alongside the Ooni of Ife have continued to encourage culture and traditions. Without a doubt, the Omoluabi day would aid in actively acknowledging the hardworking Yoruba man and woman. We anticipate a very celebratory Omoluabi day!

5. You Deserve Enjoyment

Every Omoluabi deserves some enjoyment after a job well done. Goldberg, as the official beer of enjoyment, has decided to commemorate the day for every Omoluabi. Come September 11, the Ooni will be celebrating along with you. Yes you, at his Palace. So come dressed, come ready for an experience, as you’ve never seen before.

All because you deserve it. You are doing well… Omoluabi Eku Ise.