All you need to know about Goldberg Omoluabi day, September 11

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, issued a declaration at his palace in Ile-Ife establishing September 11 as Goldberg Omoluabi Day, a day set aside to recognize and celebrate individuals who have stayed true to our tradition of hard work and good character, known as Omoluabis.

L-R: Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Tayo Adelaja, Corporate Affairs Manager, Lagos and Headquarters, Nigerian Breweries Plc; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), Ooni Of Ife; Olufunsho Ayeni, National Trade Marketing Manager, Akure, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer; At The Ooni’s Declaration Of September 11 As Goldberg Omoluabi Day, Yesterday.
On September 11, 2021, this annual celebration will officially launch. And here’s all you need to know about the Goldberg Omoluabi day.

The Omoluabi day commemorates the value of hardworking Yorubas who deserve to be recognized, acknowledged, and celebrated for their efforts. The Omoluabi day honors the diligent individuals by acknowledging the role they play in preserving culture. It dedicates a whole day to every Omoluabi, giving them the limelight and recognition that they truly deserve.

As a means of commemorating the day, the Ooni of Ife will host Goldberg beer in an exclusive event centered around the rich contemporary local music and arts, graceful colors and sumptuous meals that the Yoruba folks are known for. The Ooni of Ife alongside other Omoluabis around the world would officially engage in the celebration of Omoluabi day annually henceforth.

Traditions are an important part of our society. They aid in the formation of our families and society's structures and foundations. They serve as a reminder that we all play a role in history that defines our past, determines who we are, and will likely become in the future.

This is exactly what the Omoluabi day seeks to achieve, The day contributes to a sense of comfort and belonging. It brings families together and enables people to reconnect with their values and beliefs.

L-R: Charles Nwachukwu, Trade Marketing Execution Manager- Strategic Programs; Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Tayo Adelaja, Corporate Affairs Manager, Lagos and Headquarters, Nigerian Breweries Plc; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), Ooni Of Ife; Olufunsho Ayeni, National Trade Marketing Manager, Akure, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer; Oluwaseyi Oyedeji, Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Akure, Nigerian Breweries Plc; At The Declaration Of September 11 As The Goldberg Omoluabi Day, Yesterday.
The Goldberg Omoluabi day is about celebrating hard-working people in the land and showing gratitude. As Omoluabi they have taken every opportunity available to reinforce the values and beliefs that the Yoruba people hold dear. Hence, the Omoluabi day is a means to say a Big Thank You for their role in preserving culture and heritage.

Goldberg lager beer alongside the Ooni of Ife have continued to encourage culture and traditions. Without a doubt, the Omoluabi day would aid in actively acknowledging the hardworking Yoruba man and woman. We anticipate a very celebratory Omoluabi day!

Every Omoluabi deserves some enjoyment after a job well done. Goldberg, as the official beer of enjoyment, has decided to commemorate the day for every Omoluabi. Come September 11, the Ooni will be celebrating along with you. Yes you, at his Palace. So come dressed, come ready for an experience, as you’ve never seen before.

All because you deserve it. You are doing well… Omoluabi Eku Ise.

