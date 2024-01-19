ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Airport suspends staff member caught trying to plant drug in man’s luggage

Damilare Famuyiwa

The airport staff was said to be trying to dispatch medication out of the country through a passenger.

Muritala Muhammed International Airport [MMIA]
Muritala Muhammed International Airport [MMIA]

Recommended articles

In a video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen slapping the airport staff after discovering that he was trying to put the drug in his luggage.

Meanwhile, Pathfinder International, a leading security company in the Nigerian aviation industry, has suspended the staff member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revealing why he was suspended, the company said its staff was suspended for attempting to dispatch medication out of the country through a passenger.

While confirming the name of the medication to be Glucosamine Chondroitin, the company maintained that it does not tolerate indiscipline in its operations.

In a statement signed by Fred Omosebi, its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Pathfinder Company noted that the erring staff had been withdrawn from all its operations, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The company kicked against the mode of attempted transportation of the medication, saying it negated its policy and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The statement said: “Upon investigation, we discovered that the person in question is one of our staff who stated he was assisting a family relation in sending his personal medication to Accra. The medication is Glucosamine Chondroitin which has been confirmed by the NDLEA not to be a prohibited drug in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mode of transportation is, however, totally against Pathfinders’ policy and Standard Operating Procedure and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Even as investigation continues, the staff involved has been withdrawn from all Pathfinder's operations pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The company maintained that the action of the staff is not in tandem with the operational policies and procedures.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023 in Gombe - NHRC

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023 in Gombe - NHRC

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State

Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State

Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation

Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic

Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway [dailypost]

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Ronnie Long's case shines a harsh light on the systemic injustices that can plague the legal system [Peter Weinberger/The Charlotte Observer/AP]

Innocent man who spent 44 years in prison for rape receives ₦21.6bn compensation