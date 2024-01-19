Airport suspends staff member caught trying to plant drug in man’s luggage

In a video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen slapping the airport staff after discovering that he was trying to put the drug in his luggage.

Meanwhile, Pathfinder International, a leading security company in the Nigerian aviation industry, has suspended the staff member.

Revealing why he was suspended, the company said its staff was suspended for attempting to dispatch medication out of the country through a passenger.

While confirming the name of the medication to be Glucosamine Chondroitin, the company maintained that it does not tolerate indiscipline in its operations.

In a statement signed by Fred Omosebi, its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Pathfinder Company noted that the erring staff had been withdrawn from all its operations, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The company kicked against the mode of attempted transportation of the medication, saying it negated its policy and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The statement said: “Upon investigation, we discovered that the person in question is one of our staff who stated he was assisting a family relation in sending his personal medication to Accra. The medication is Glucosamine Chondroitin which has been confirmed by the NDLEA not to be a prohibited drug in Nigeria.

“The mode of transportation is, however, totally against Pathfinders’ policy and Standard Operating Procedure and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Even as investigation continues, the staff involved has been withdrawn from all Pathfinder's operations pending the outcome of the investigation.”