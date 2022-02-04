Afro X Digital announces awards for culture & excellence

The platform seeks to honor our greatness, excellence and our cultural diversity, and contribution through universal value creation. And also, to inspire confidence in the next generation to believe in themselves and the validity of their dreams and more.

The Afro X Digital Awards cuts across not just various industries where young African creatives are thriving but also areas in which their attention is invested – Sports, tech, music, fashion and more.

The ideation of this setup took full form during the pandemic lockdowns, while the world was almost completely shut down. Our nominee selection which was taken from across the continent for the Afro X Digital awards is mostly based off of this period; February 2020 - August 2021.

The team shortlisted names of hundreds of creatives and brands combined from around Africa and had over 12 names down for most of the categories and after intense critiquing sessions with the help of the panel we came to the final list of maximum 8 nominees for each category.

The award is strictly an online based activation, supposedly a very first of its kind. Winners are decided by votes of fans & panel made up of brilliant young professionals from around Africa.

Voting began on February 1st 2022 and will continue until the February 21st 2022 after which the portal will close for panel weigh ins to be followed by winner announcement on by the 28th.

The ambition is for the platform to grow into a compendium for African achievements and a hub for creative professionals to find themselves and connect with great positive vibrations, says Ugo Mordi the convener and founder.

Afro X Digital is an initiative of Ultraviolet Media, an outfit led by Lagos, Nigeria based creative consultant Ugo Mordi with over a decade experience in the industry working with pop superstars as Flavour, Runtown, Phyno, Illbliss, Vector The Viper, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and other celebrities and consulting for top agencies of the business like Livespot 360, Capital Dreams Pictures, Channel O, Redhot Concepts, 76 Media and others.

