Absolut Vodka Nigeria is giving away 3 MacBook and other exciting prizes in The Absolut Creator digital arts and design competition!

The brand has put together an exciting competition themed The Absolut Creator and is calling on digital artists of all kinds across the country to put on their A-game and bring to life the perfect artwork of what a better Nigeria looks like, for a chance to win a MacBook Pro and a year-long subscription to their favorite design tool!

The competition which aims to celebrate the rise of digital creativity in Nigeria requires participants to pick one central theme for their art piece from Absolut Vodka’s five brand beliefs, which are:

No matter where we are from, we are all human

Everyone should be free to express themselves

All genders are equal

Everyone deserves to feel safe

Everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed

Each artists’ is also to feature the silhouette of the Absolut Vodka bottle with the Absolut Vodka logo underneath it, at the center of their piece.

PRIZE

Artists whose work are selected among the competition’s top three artworks will win a Macbook Pro and a one-year subscription to a design or art tool of their choice!

However, nobody goes home empty handed as every participant still gets a reward of a custom Absolut T-shirt and a bottle of Absolut Extrakt!

HERE’S HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Download the Absolut bottle outline, brand logo tagline at theabsolutcreator.ng Create your vision of a better Nigeria using your selected brand belief and don’t forget to incorporate at the center of your artwork the Absolut bottle outline with the logo beneath it. Visit theabsolutcreator.ng to sign up and submit your artwork.

Enter your name, email address and relevant social media handles in the submission box.

Finally - Upload your design or artwork and click on ‘submit.’

All artworks must be developed in a portrait format and multiple bottle outlines within the art piece should be avoided.

Entries close on July 30th

Ready to envision a better Nigeria? Visit absolutcreator.ng for more information and to sign up today!