A weekend at Mount Ned Nwoko

Our mission was to find out if truly there are no mosquitoes in the village, little did we know we would be love struck by the beautiful scenery of the castle which has seventeen rooms; twelve ‘5 star’ en-suite bedrooms,a dining room, and 5 receptions.

The interior of the castle is definitely a sight to sore eyes, specially handcrafted by moroccans, handmade doors by local craftsmen with arabian designs and furnishings and a 40ft hand-crafted sliding balcony door. The walls were embellished with artifacts of African, Western and Eastern origins , ancient pistols, daggers, swords and a whole lot of eye arresting artwork.

Trying not to be distracted by the glorious, breathtaking look of the resort, we went ahead to have a heart to heart deep discussion with Prince Ned, asking why there were really no mosquitoes in the village, his words ‘’it has always been like this ever since I was a kid, the palace is 10 minutes away from the resort, and from childhood till date I have never been bitten by a mosquito, except when I leave the village’’.

He said since we were there, we could get first hand experience and report if truly there are mosquitoes or not. We were there over the weekend and all doubts were cleared. No single buzz even though the doors were wide open at night. The weather was also very cool and we heard it is colder during the rainy season.

His passion to eradicate malaria in Africa birthed the Ned Nwoko Foundation; a non- governmental organization committed to working together with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria for a healthier Africa. Some of the strategies adopted to achieve this includes but not limited to vaccine development, integrated vector management and advocacy/mobilization. The foundation also partners with the World Health Organization, Unicef, United Nations, Federal Ministry of health and a whole lot other influential and prominent organizations. He said

‘’ If it can happen at Idumuje-Ugboko, it can happen anywhere in Africa, and it starts from us keeping our environments clean.’’

The manager of the resort was our tour guide and she couldn’t have done a better job giving us deep insights on why the resort is arguably the best in Nigeria. We started with the Lily house which was named after one of his wives, a billiard table, the tower, the pyramid, the tunnel, a lawn tennis court, a ping-pong table, an Olympic size swimming pool, a miniature golf course where there was an ongoing tournament, a soccer pitch and a well stocked zoological garden with an array of rare animals.

Prince Ned is a great supporter of sports which is why he is going all out to make all this possible, he is actually a great Tennis player. Present at the tournament was the Ambassador of Morocco and high rated Nollywood stars in Nigeria like Pete Edochie, Rita Edochie, Fred Amata, Bob-manuel Udokwu to mention a few.

We also visited his sports university which should be the first in Africa. This was born of his passion for sports, he mentioned that in schools abroad, the students are very engaged with sports but it is different in Nigeria. The Nuc should be visiting the university anytime soon for approval and the school should be ready to admit students at the end of the year. It has hostels just like the universities in UK where 4 students have their separate rooms with a shared living room and kitchen where all students will major in a particular sporting activity.

Even at the sports university, there were no mosquitoes. If this article has not been able to convince you, we implore you to experience this yourself and let us know your thoughts.

