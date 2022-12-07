RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

9mobile emerges biggest loser as MTN, GLO gain 2,288 customers from other networks in October

Solomon Ekanem

The Mobile Number Portability (MNP) data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, and Globacom were the highest customer gainers as a total of 2,790 subscribers ported from one network to another in October 2022.

9Mobile-Telecom-Logo
9Mobile-Telecom-Logo

9Mobile on the other hand, emerged the biggest loser as it recorded a higher number of customers who left the mobile network to other networks

1,925 customers moved from other networks to MTN while 363 customers ported from other networks to Glo.

MNP was launched in April 2013 by the telecom regulator, NCC to enable consumers to switch networks without losing their cellular phone numbers.

The MNP data further revealed that 347 customers ported to Airtel from other networks, while 106 customers ported to 9Mobile in the month under review.

The MNC data for the number of customers that ported out of the networks also revealed that 9Mobile had the highest number of losses as 1,662 subscribers ported out of its network to others.

Airtel followed with a record of 539 outgoing porting. MTN booked a place in the list with 332 lost subscribers while Globacom recorded 258 lost subscribers.

According to Nairametrics, the number of mobile subscribers that have ported from one network to another in Nigeria has declined steadily over the years from 22,539 recorded in July 2015, to an average of 3,000 in a month.

The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have attributed the recent drop in mobile portability to the improvement in service quality.

The Telecoms regulator, however, believes there will always be a need for customers to port to other MNOs so they can have options of choosing whatever network that can offer them either cheaper calls or better data rates,

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ICPC gives update on D’Banj’s arrest [FULL STATEMENT]

ICPC gives update on D’Banj’s arrest [FULL STATEMENT]

HURIWA: New CBN withdrawal limits policy can’t work

HURIWA: New CBN withdrawal limits policy can’t work

Reps propose 6 months jail term for parents who dump newly born babies

Reps propose 6 months jail term for parents who dump newly born babies

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Trending

Fraudster kills girlfriend

Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

Short gun

Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping

Lotto operator

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money