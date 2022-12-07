9mobile emerges biggest loser as MTN, GLO gain 2,288 customers from other networks in October

1,925 customers moved from other networks to MTN while 363 customers ported from other networks to Glo.

MNP was launched in April 2013 by the telecom regulator, NCC to enable consumers to switch networks without losing their cellular phone numbers.

The MNP data further revealed that 347 customers ported to Airtel from other networks, while 106 customers ported to 9Mobile in the month under review.

The MNC data for the number of customers that ported out of the networks also revealed that 9Mobile had the highest number of losses as 1,662 subscribers ported out of its network to others.

Airtel followed with a record of 539 outgoing porting. MTN booked a place in the list with 332 lost subscribers while Globacom recorded 258 lost subscribers.

According to Nairametrics, the number of mobile subscribers that have ported from one network to another in Nigeria has declined steadily over the years from 22,539 recorded in July 2015, to an average of 3,000 in a month.

The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have attributed the recent drop in mobile portability to the improvement in service quality.