6 die in Kwara auto crash

Owoade said the crash was as a result of a speed violation and wrong overtaking that involved two private vehicles, a grey Peugeot saloon car with registration number RBC424DW and a blue Mazda 323 with registration number BWR590BJ.

He said that items recovered at the crash site had been handed over to the Police and the obstruction caused by the accident cleared.

“This afternoon the RS8.14, Offa Unit Command received a distress call of a crash which occurred at a location called Falokun on Offa-Ajase Ipo road.

“It was a fatal crash involving two private vehicles and eight persons were involved.

“Sadly six persons lost their lives while two others had fractures and bruises.

“The injured persons have been taken to General Hospital Offa while the corpses have also been deposited at the morgue in the same facility,’’ Owoade said.

According to him, we can only plead with motorists to avoid speeding and be cautious when driving.

“Among the casualties today were children.