4 dead, 40 others injured in road crashes during Easter celebration in Ogun

Anthony Uga, the State Sector Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota at the end of the 4-day Special Patrol organised for the Easter celebration.

Uga said that the FRSC was able to reduce accidents to the barest minimum through the special patrol, which began on March 29 and ended on April 2.

“The massive deployment of our personnel, both Regular and Special Marshals, during the Easter period helped to reduce cases of accidents.

“Our personnel were able to check the excesses of drivers who were fond of flouting traffic rules and regulations, which sometimes resulted in crashes,” he said.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to continue to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, not only during festive periods but at all times.