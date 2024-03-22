29-year-old unemployed man allegedly steals items worth ₦260k from church

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace, preferred against him by the police. The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 10, at about 7:30 am, at No. 65, Amusa Idowu St., Ijegun, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by entering into a worship centre and stealing three ceiling fans and 12.5mm of wire, all valued at ₦260,000.

The prosecutor said the items belonged to Elshadai Glory Assembly International Church. He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She ordered that one of the sureties should be a blood relative to the defendant.