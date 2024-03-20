ADVERTISEMENT
2 teenagers breaks into shop, steals sewing machine, clothing worth ₦325k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The teenagers were caught and handed over to the police by members of the vigilante group on patrol in the area.

The defendants, both residents of High-Cost Narayi, Kaduna, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 11, at Barnawa Kaduna.

According to Leo, the duo burgled a tailoring shop of one Gladys Peter and stole her sewing machine, six wrappers, and four clothing materials all valued at ₦325,000. The prosecutor stated that the defendants were caught and handed over to the police by members of the vigilante group on patrol in the area.

Leo said that the offences contravened Sections 281 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017, which stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing and two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail for ₦100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum, who must be gainfully employed. Emmanuel adjourned the case until April 22, for a hearing.

