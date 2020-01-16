The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Akinde, did not take the pleas of Sanni and Umar, aged 26 and 27, respectively.

She ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending advice of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Akinde adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, who reside on Mobile Road, Apapa, Lagos, were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and impersonation.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 3, 2019, at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

Okeh alleged that the defendants robbed one Mr Phillip Agbe of N20,000 while they were armed with a dagger and wearing army uniform.

The prosecutor told the court that Agbe was fixing a deflated tyre of his car when the defendants accosted him.

The alleged offences contravene sections 77, 296 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.