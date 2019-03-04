The defendants, Joachim Oni and Momoh Abdulrahman, were charged to court on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misconduct during the elections.

The prosecutor, A.A. Aladejore, told the court the defendants were arrested in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State by the Nigerian Army and were transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further investigation.

Aladejore said the investigation by DPP revealed that the defendants were allegedly employed by a senatorial candidate in Kwara North senatorial district, Zakari Muhammed.

He said, "The defendants did video recordings and took photographs of the electoral processes without being accredited by the appropriate authorities to do so.

"One Sony HDV 10801 Video camera with two Panasonic Mini cassettes, One Nikon camera and one Mini HP Laptop being used by the defendants to illegally record the electoral process were recovered from them."

Aladejore said the offence contravened section 97 of Penal Code and Section 128 of the Electoral Act 2010. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.I Dasuki, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum who are gainfully employed.

The case was also adjourned till April 1 for mention.