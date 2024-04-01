ADVERTISEMENT
2 injured as car collides with truck on Agbara-Badagry expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The crash was linked to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

FRSC Commander, Badagry Unit, William Manga, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the accident occurred at about 12:54 am.

According to Manga, the command was informed around 12:57 am with officers arriving at the scene of the accident, involving a car and a truck, at 1:02 am.

“The accident occurred at Ibereko Barracks axis of the Badagry expressway.

“The accident involved a Howo truck with registration number KZR73ZT and a Mazda car with registration number KTU900BK.

“Our personnel got to the scene of the accident at exactly 1:02 am and discovered that two persons, male and female, sustained injuries.

“They were rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment,” he said.

The FRSC official linked the crash to speeding and wrongful overtaking. Manga, therefore, urged motorists plying the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be conscious of the single lane presently in use.

He also advised them to adhere strictly to the speed limit and conduct routine checks on their vehicles for prompt detection and correction of faults.

News Agency Of Nigeria

