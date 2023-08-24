12 yahoo boys arrested for burying a newborn baby alive in Rivers

No less than 12 suspected Yahoo boys have landed in the police net for burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni Waterfront, Eagle Island in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The suspects were nabbed by operatives of Rivers Police Command in collaboration with PHALGA security watch and the State Neighbourhood Watch.

Disclosing this development, the Chairman of PLGA security watch Victor Ohaji, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Eagle Island, stated that he got intelligence that some Yahoo boys were doing incantation at the waterfront.

Ohaji said he mobilised his men and on getting to the waterfront, the boys had left, adding that on close observation, it was discovered that the youths buried something in the waterfront. He further said on digging the ground, a dead newborn baby boy was exhumed from the ground.

Ohaji explained that he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and the Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island who he said informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Azikiwe Police Division. He stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood and the police mobilised and went in search of the suspects.

According to him, while the security men were combing Eagle Island, the suspects who were coming out from one hotel saw them and ran in different directions, adding The joint security force apprehended 12 of them and were taken to Azikiwe Police Division in Port Harcourt.