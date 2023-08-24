ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

12 yahoo boys arrested for burying a newborn baby alive in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, who were seen burying the baby on a waterfront, were all arrested while coming out from a hotel.

12 yahoo boys arrested for burying a newborn baby alive in Rivers
12 yahoo boys arrested for burying a newborn baby alive in Rivers

Recommended articles

The suspects were nabbed by operatives of Rivers Police Command in collaboration with PHALGA security watch and the State Neighbourhood Watch.

Disclosing this development, the Chairman of PLGA security watch Victor Ohaji, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Eagle Island, stated that he got intelligence that some Yahoo boys were doing incantation at the waterfront.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohaji said he mobilised his men and on getting to the waterfront, the boys had left, adding that on close observation, it was discovered that the youths buried something in the waterfront. He further said on digging the ground, a dead newborn baby boy was exhumed from the ground.

Ohaji explained that he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and the Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island who he said informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Azikiwe Police Division. He stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood and the police mobilised and went in search of the suspects.

According to him, while the security men were combing Eagle Island, the suspects who were coming out from one hotel saw them and ran in different directions, adding The joint security force apprehended 12 of them and were taken to Azikiwe Police Division in Port Harcourt.

Confirming this development, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe Koko said investigations are ongoing, adding that the arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Osun govt inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s food palliatives

Osun govt inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s food palliatives

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees as indigenes fault Sanwo-Olu's list

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees as indigenes fault Sanwo-Olu's list

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect has confessed to the Police [Guardian]

84-year-old man in Edo kills 75-year-old wife for denying him sex

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa/Illustration.

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa

The tailor appeared in court charged with criminal trespass, mischief and theft (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Tailor breaks into store through ceiling to steal provisions worth ₦‎55k

Amotekun [Autojosh]

Amotekun arrests ex-convict who allegedly stole students’ phones in Osun