Fatal crash on Abuja-Kaduna expressway kills 10, injures 48 passengers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The driver was said to have lost control of the wheels and crashed into a ditch with all the 172 male passengers aboard the trailer.

10 killed, 48 injured in Abuja-Kaduna expressway trailer accident [Premium Times Nigeria]
The Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the Monday crash was a result of excessive speed, overloading and fatigue.

According to him, the driver lost control of the wheels and crashed into a ditch at about 10:30hrs with all the 172 male passengers aboard the trailer.

Agwu said 10 of the passengers died while 48 sustained injuries. He said that the FRSC rescue team evacuated the victims to St. Anthony and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua hospitals in Kaduna.

“Efforts are ongoing by FRSC Operatives to follow up on the injured victims in the hospitals to ensure they receive necessary medical attention,” he added.

Agwu quoted the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu as urging all sector commanders to strengthen nationwide enforcement and advocacy campaigns against speeding, overloading and reckless driving.

Ali-Biu said they must also caution trailer drivers against conveying human beings on top of goods in their vehicles. He directed the commanders to commence result-oriented patrol operations with mobile courts along critical corridors, with immediate effect.

