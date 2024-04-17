APC chieftain, Lukman faults NWC for backing Ganduje over suspension

An attempt to suspend Ganduje by his Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government on Tuesday was deemed invalid.

However, a High Court in Kano state affirmed the suspension on Wednesday.

In response, Lukman issued a statement expressing disappointment in both the party and Ganduje for mishandling the political situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised the spread of the video featuring Dr Ganduje speaking to his followers in Hausa.

In the video, he asserted that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had confirmed his position as the National Chairman of the APC.

The statement warned against disrespecting the order of the High Court.

He said, “We must warn both Dr Ganduje and the APC NWC to refrain from disrespecting our judiciary.

“At the same time, Dr. Ganduje should stop dragging Mr. President into a matter that clearly borders on his weak ability to manage relationships at local levels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje's ordeals

Pulse reported that the ex-Kano governor, his wife Hafsat and son Umar are co-defendants in a suit filed against them by the Kano State government.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

This development has led to his suspension from his party ward in Kano State, which automatically strips him of his position as the national chairman of the APC.