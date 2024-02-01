Youth minister unveils scorecard after 100 days in office

The Head of Press, Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Maryam Yusuf, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Bio Ibrahim unveiled her scorecard which aligned with the ministry’s performance mandate.

Bio-Ibrahim, who assumed office on Oct. 16, 2023, said that her focus had been on diligently preparing a strategy that the youth could not only believe in but also rely upon in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We can begin rebuilding trust through thoughtful planning, transparent communication, and the delivery of tangible, impactful programmes.’’

Bio Ibrahim said that the ministry’s vision for the youth was not just ambitious but revolutionary, encompassing education, skills development, and empowerment across various sectors.

“Here are some of the transformative initiatives under preview: first, NextGen Bank is set to launch in April 2024; this retail development financial institution, a joint initiative with the Bank of Industry, private sector, and development partners, is dedicated to empowering youth and youth-led ventures.

“It will provide grants, low-interest loans, and equity investments, catalysing youth entrepreneurship in agriculture, sustainable mining, green energy, sustainable mobility, blue economy, healthcare services, education and skill development, financial services, ICT and telecoms.

“Second, youth villages, in partnership with states like Niger, Katsina, and Ebonyi, we are establishing sustainable communities —both physical and virtual —focusing on regional economic strengths.

“The sustainable communities will be hubs for economic, social, and political engagement, breaking ground within Q1, 2024.

“This is apart from the planned rehabilitation of our Youth Development Centres across the country which will commence in earnest this year, 2024.’’

The third one, the minister said, was restructured and reinvigorated the National Youth Investment Fund.

According to her, it will help in addressing the challenges of insecurity and poverty that presently grip the nation, adding that it is crucial to recognise that the young people who constitute over 70 per cent of our population are at the heart of these issues.

She said that the government’s significant expenditure on security and social intervention programmes could be more effectively channelled by providing opportunities for youths through education, empowerment, and engagement.

According to her, the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) originally designed to fund youth-led ventures, plays a pivotal role.

She acknowledged that the NYIF had not fully met its objectives as she had initiated a comprehensive review of the programme.

Bio-Ibrahim said that to this end, a 13-member committee of experts had been constituted to evaluate and propose a restructured and revitalised NYIF.

”The recommendations, which I plan to present for approval to the President, the Federal Executive Council, and, if necessary, to the National Assembly through a bill, will ensure the fund’s efficiency and impact.’’

According to the minister, one of her foremost objectives is to secure a commitment of at least two per cent of the Nation’s Consolidated Revenue to be annually allocated to the NYIF.

She said it would ensure a sustained and significant investment in the potential of the youth and, consequently, to the future of the nation.

“Because I am convinced that an investment today will save the Nation a fortune tomorrow; a stitch in time saves nine.’’

According to her, the fourth one is NYSC reforms; as the scheme is being redefined as a comprehensive empowerment platform, focusing on employability and entrepreneurship to ensure graduates transition into dignified employment or entrepreneurial ventures post-service.

She said that the fifth was a skills programme for non-graduates and at-risk youths–extending the skill development mode of the NYSC programme.

The minister said that the initiative aimed to empower young Nigerians lacking formal education or skills.

She said that the sixth was the Young Leaders’ Institute–a significant stride towards cultivating a new echelon of visionary leaders,

“We are announcing the inception of the Young Leaders’ Institute; modelled on the prestigious Aspen Institute; this initiative is uniquely tailored to the Nigerian context, offering an elite platform for leadership development.

“Admission to the Institute is a mark of distinction as it is solely by invitation.’’

According to her, the institute is more than an educational programme; it is a transformative journey that prepares the brightest young minds to lead with innovation, ethics, and a profound understanding of global challenges.

“As we launch the Young Leaders’ Institute, we invest not just in individual leaders but in the future of Nigeria and the world.

“We will commence this institute in the 3rd quarter of 2024, with an inaugural abridged fellowship programme mostly for existing young Nigerians serving in government across the country, and we will start bringing in participants from outside of government in 2025.’’

She said that another achievement was a proposal on a mandatory 30 per cent youth quota in government appointments, in a landmark move towards empowering the youth and integrating them into the fabric of the nation’s governance and policymaking

“I am thrilled to announce the proposal of a 30 per cent youth quota in all government appointments.

“This initiative, which I have presented to Tinubu, is designed to ensure that the voices, ideas, and energies of our youth are not just heard but are actively shaping the future of Nigeria.

“The youth represent the vibrant heart of our nation, and by embedding them within the decision-making processes of our government, we are not only acknowledging their importance but also harnessing their potential to contribute to national development,” she said.

According to her, the quota is crucial in reducing the gap between government and youth, addressing national security challenges through positive engagement, and building a governance structure representing the nation’s diverse and dynamic population.

