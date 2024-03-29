You're an exceptional leader - Gov Adeleke celebrates Tinubu at 72

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by Olawale Rasheed, his media aide, made available to newsmen on Friday.

The governor, who hailed the President for his tough, but promising economic reforms, said his policies and interventions reinforce hope that a new, prosperous Nigeria is possible.

He also commended the President for the pragmatic leadership demonstrated so far in tackling the numerous challenges facing the country.

According to him, Tinubu’s depth of commitment, resilience and ideas is also commendable.

“I heartily rejoice with President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“President Tinubu is an exceptional leader, taking on the challenges that have stunted the growth of the country for years and opening a path for a future of prosperity.

“Under his guidance, Nigeria is weaning itself of the culture of waste and unproductivity, reaffirming our collective desire for progress and development.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate His Excellency President Bola Tinubu on the grace of a new age and appreciate him for his service and leadership for the country,” he said.

