Governor Yahaya Bello has budgetted a total of N14 million for staging burials in as contained in the 2019 appropriation act of Kogi state.

According to Premium Times, N12 million was earmarked for the governor for burial, while the deputy governor, Simon Achuba, got N2 million for the same purpose.

Despite residential apartments in the Government House, the sum of N15 million was budgetted for the “Hire of Private Houses.”

Also, N50 million was earmarked for financial assistance, while a different provisions were made for donations and financial assistance to different organisations.

"For instance, N70 million was provided for donations; N70 million for assistance to Nigerian Legion; N10 million to NYSC; N10 million to the less privileged and N50 million to orphanage homes.

"The deputy governor has N2 milllion for the less privileged, N1 million for NYSC and another N1 million for orphanages," the report said.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, however, said the budgetary provisions were well articulated and transparently considered before approval.

Mohammed noted that the funds for burial were meant for financial assistance of families of dead persons within the governor’s office adding that it represented the highest level of prudent management of resources.

“That is for burial expenses, which is for the whole year,” Mohammed told Premium Times. “Requests come to the governor’s table from time to time, for assistance of families of bereaved staff, and he will need to assist the families for the burial,” he added.

He maintained that the provision for burial was even grossly inadequate given the regular need of the Governor’s office to dole out support to families of the bereaved.

Governor Bello is seeking re-election with his four-year tenure in January 2019.

On Tuesday, some traditional leaders from Kogi state were at the Aso Villa do endorse Bello for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, and the son of former governor Abubakar Audu, Mona Mustapha Audu, have also declared their intentions to contest for the same position.