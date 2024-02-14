Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

In a heartfelt statement issued by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), the university expressed profound sorrow over the untimely demise of Dr. Wigwe and his beloved family members.

The institution honoured Wigwe’s commitment to education, recognising it as a pivotal force for the advancement of Africa's future.

Despite the immense grief and loss, the Board of Trustees of Wigwe University reassured all stakeholders, including students, faculty, and staff, of its steadfast dedication to upholding Dr. Wigwe's visionary legacy.

The statement underscored the university's pledge to uphold and fulfill Dr. Wigwe's dreams and aspirations for the institution, ensuring the continuation of his noble vision.

Wigwe University expressed gratitude for the strong foundation laid by its founder and vowed to maintain the highest standards of academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact as envisioned by Dr. Wigwe.

The institution extended condolences to Dr. Wigwe’s children, parents, family, and loved ones, acknowledging the profound loss of a visionary leader in the field of education.

Part of the statement read: “The torch he lit will guide us as we forge ahead, nurturing the next generation of fearless leaders and entrepreneurs who will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Africa and the world.