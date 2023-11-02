ADVERTISEMENT
We've right to invite our Muslim brother, Sultan reacts to wanted Indian's visit

Nurudeen Shotayo

The controversial preacher, Zakir Naik, is wanted in his native India for charges bordering on terrorism.

Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa'ad Abubakar and Zakir Naik. [Daily Trust]
Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa'ad Abubakar and Zakir Naik. [Daily Trust]

Naik stirred controversy during his recent visit to the secular West African state when he referred to the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service as ‘Air Force and Immigration Muslims.’

These seemingly provocative remarks are a reflection of Naik's extreme views, which have made him a persona non grata in several countries.

The preacher is currently on the wanted list of the counterterrorism body in his native country, India, further fueling criticisms of his journey to Nigeria.

Many citizens, including a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, called on the Nigerian government to immediately deport the Muslim cleric, who they accused of pushing an evil and extremist agenda to sow discord and religious tension within Nigeria.

However, the Sultan appeared not to be bothered by the controversial profile of Naik.

The cleric came to Nigeria on the monarch’s invitation to attend the 10th Sheikh Usman bin Fodio week, which ended on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Responding to the criticisms of Naik's visit to Nigeria while speaking at the closing ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto, the Sultan maintained that the state was happy to receive the internationally recognised preacher.

Islam is one everywhere you go. As a Muslim, we have the right to invite fellow Muslim to interact with us. I met Dr Zakir Naik over 11 years ago.

“Sokoto is happy to receive you. We are Muslims and we are proud to be one. We are working for Islam, not for everybody.

“We are Muslim by Allah divine will and nobody will change that. We thank Almighty Allah for making us Muslims,” he said.

The monarch added that the visiting scholar has successfully educated Muslims and non-Muslims on the tenets of Islam.

