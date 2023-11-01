Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Fani-Kayode criticised Naik, labeling him as a divisive figure aiming to sow discord and religious tension within Nigeria. He accused Naik of having an evil and extremist agenda, urging the government to take quick action by deporting him and preventing any future entry into the country.

Naik, an Indian Islamic public orator, faced backlash for his derogatory remarks. He referred to the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service as ‘Air Force and Immigration Muslims’ and addressed the Sultan of Sokoto as the ‘Head of State’.

In response to Naik’s comments, Fani-Kayode expressed his deep concern, stating, "Calling our Air Force and Immigration Service Muslim ones is a serious provocation and deep insult to our Christian Air Force and Immigration officers, to the 120 million-strong Christian community in our country, and to the collective sensibilities of the Nigerian people. It is dangerous and divisive."

