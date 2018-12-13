We’ve exposed Ganduje, judiciary should do the rest – Jaafar

news

Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, has urged the judiciary to expedite action in the prosecution of corruption cases in the country.

Jaafar stated this when he received the 2018 integrity receiving the 2018 integrity award in Abuja for publishing series of videos which showed Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors working in the state.

Immune to prosecution as a sitting governor, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet to investigate Ganduje.

The investigative journalist said as a journalist he has done his part in publishing the videos adding that he refused several attempts by many not to publish the video.

“We urge the judiciary to do the rest; we have done our part but the judiciary should help to push it further,” Jaafar said.

“I was discouraged by many people not to publish the video but I stood my ground.”

On his part, a former President of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, said the judiciary should always remember that it has the duty to protect the downtrodden and the oppressed.

Salami, also an awardee, said a major challenge he faced in office was doing things contrary to the dictates of his boss especially when it had to do with subversion of justice.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Youth Alive Foundation and organizer of the award, Uduak Okon, said corruption would only reduce in the country if integrity is rewarded.

She noted that 500 nominations were evaluated and were whittled down to 150, and then 22, before the final 10.

Okon said awarding to citizens is “strategic” to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“If our leaders were first citizens with integrity, of course, they will lead with integrity in their core. This our strategy; to raise the right kind of leaders for the nation.” She said.

“For us, this award is a strategic to fight corruption in Nigeria. In Nigeria, you see everybody talking about corruption and we want to inspire people; we need to have more people of integrity, and when you do that, corruption reduces and the country will be better.

“We want it to become an honour just like the Grammy award or the Oscar. When people see that citizens are celebrated, more people will begin to shy away from corruption,” she added.

Ahmad Isah, founder of Brekete Family; Nasiru Zango, Freedom Radio presenter; an FRSC officer, Sikiru A.Aduloju; Bayero University Kano lecturer, Malam Mu’azu Yusif; Nigerian Police officer, CSP Francis Osagie Erhabor also received awards.