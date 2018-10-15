news

Another video of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving parts of $5 million as kickback for contracts in Kano state has hit the internet.

The video comes barely 24-hours after the first was released on Saturday, October 14, 2018.

“I wonder if you would mind standing up to collect [the money]. They will be safer in your pocket,” the contractor requested in Hausa language.

Governor Ganduje, in a white kaftan, stood up and received the cash from the contractor.

“This too. If you check, you will discover they are five bundles”, the contractor said while handing over the money to him.

Jaafar Jaafar, an investigative journalist and publisher of DailyNigerian online platform, says the video is part of a 15-series footage of Governor Ganduje allegedly caught on spy camera receiving cash and stuffing them in his pockets.

‘Doctored video’

Meanwhile, the Kano state government has described the videos as fake.

The Kano state government released a statement late Sunday to say the videos were cloned.

The government also said it will be suing DailyNigerian for all it’s worth.