Magu speaks on Ganduje bribery videos

Magu speaks on Ganduje 'bribery' videos

At a press conference in Abuja, a journalist asked Magu if the EFCC was investigating Ganduje’s alleged bribery videos.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was taken aback when a question on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s alleged bribery videos was thrown at him by a journalist.

In a series of video clips released by an online news platform, DailyNigerian, Governor Ganduje was seen collecting bundles of dollars believed to be kickback from contractors for projects in Kano state.

While the Kano State House of Assembly was investigating the matter, some civil society organisations had expressed concerns over the “silence” of the EFCC, an anti-graft agency, on the allegation.

During a press conference at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, November 12, 2018, Magu decline comments on the Ganduje bribery allegation.

“Next question please”, Magu told a journalist who asked the anti-graft czar to speak on the issue.

Despite the anti-corruption posture of the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari has also not spoken publicly on the matter.

Buhari has no business with Ganduje bribery scandal - Adesina play

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa.

(State House)

ALSO READ: Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje days after '$5m bribery videos'

Governor Ganduje has appeared in a trove of video clips allegedly receiving bribe, amounting to about $5million from contractors in the state.

I hate bribe - Ganduje

Meanwhile, Ganduje has denied accepting kickbacks from contractors in the state.

The governor who failed to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly Committee investigating the matter said he hates bribe.

