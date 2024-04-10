Breaking news:
We expected this earlier - Keyamo responds as Gatwick Airport finally welcomes Air Peace

Nurudeen Shotayo

Gatwick Airport's congratulatory message comes nearly two weeks after Air Peace commenced operations on the Lagos-London route.

Photo illustration of Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, and an airport [Channels TV]
Gatwick Airport, in a post on its X account on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, expressed excitement to welcome Air Peace to the Lagos- London route, whose operations commenced on March 31, 2024.

"Exciting news! We recently welcomed Nigerian carrier @flyairpeace to the London Gatwick family, flying daily to Lagos," the company's post partly read.

The message comes barely two weeks after the indigenous airline made history by making its inaugural flight from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

However, Keyamo was a little dissatisfied that Gatwick's message was belated and made his feelings known accordingly.

Reacting, the minister first thanked the company before noting that the message should have come on the first day Air Peace arrived at the airport.

Keyamo also said the Nigerian government is looking forward to working with Gatwick Airport to ensure seamless operations for the airline.

"Finally! Thank you @Gatwick_Airport. We expected this on the first day of the arrival of one of our most important local airlines @flyairpeace, but better late than never.

We look forward to working with you to ensure seamless operations by @flyairpeace from your airport. The Government of Nigeria fully supports our local operators," the minister wrote while quoting Gatwick Airport's post.

