ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

Nurudeen Shotayo

Air Peace said the development affirmed its trailblazing status as a leading airline out of Africa.

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick
History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

Recommended articles

The event marked the commencement of direct flight services by an indigenous airline from Nigeria to a European country in decades.

The luxury Boeing 777 aircraft took off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at 12:10 am on Saturday and landed in London a few hours later.

The development comes a month after the airline announced plans to begin direct flight operations to London during a pre-launch forum it organised in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a video showing the moment the aircraft hit the Gatwick Airport runway on its X, formerly Twitter, handle, Air Peace expressed delight to have achieved the feat.

"When our wide-body, luxury Boeing 777 took off earlier today en route to London Gatwick...

'London service has commenced and we're delighted to have achieved yet another feat in our drive to continually provide peaceful connectivity across cities.

"A big thank you to everyone that contributed to the success of this launch," read the caption accompanying the video.

In an earlier post, the company described the event as another significant milestone in its trajectory as a foremost airline, bringing to seven its international destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

''This signals our entry into the European continent and further reflects our commitment to connecting cities," Air Peace said.

The airline thanked everyone who contributed to the actualisation of the launch and restated its commitment to continually provide peaceful connectivity across cities.

Present at the inaugural ceremony is the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anita, among others.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 8 suspects over murder of 6 officers in Delta

Police arrest 8 suspects over murder of 6 officers in Delta

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

Man crucified with real nails while playing Jesus on Good Friday — it's his 35th time

Man crucified with real nails while playing Jesus on Good Friday — it's his 35th time

Police arrest 12 people for eating in public during Ramadan

Police arrest 12 people for eating in public during Ramadan

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Nigerian military officers on duty [dailypost]

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience [Daily Trust]

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience