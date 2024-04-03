Air Peace increases capacity as demand on Lagos-London route surges

In a statement issued on the evening of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the airline said more seats have been available on the route in response to the overwhelming demand.

The company also thanked the Nigerians at home and in the United Kingdom for their support, promising that it would not relent in its efforts to make the country proud.

"Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route.

"This means that more seats are now available.

"Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support.

"We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud, the statement read.

Air Peace made history on Saturday, March 31, 2024, when its inaugural flight from Lagos touched down at Gatwick Airport in London.

The luxury Boeing 777 aircraft took off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at 12:10 am on Saturday and landed in London a few hours later.

The development comes a month after the airline announced plans to begin direct flight operations to London during a pre-launch forum it organised in February.