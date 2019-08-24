The seven-man panel set up to investigate the killings of three police officers who went to arrest Hamisu Bala Wadume, a kidnap kingpin in Taraba state by soldiers has concluded its report on the incident.

The panel will submit the report to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, on Monday, August 26, 2019.

According to Punch, some top military sources said the panel report indicted some army and police officers as well as a few civilians. The sources added that the police and military officers involved in the incident would “going by their level of culpability” either be tried or face dismissal.

The panel was said to have concluded its report on Friday, August 23, 2019, after sitting for three days at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja, Punch reports.

The joint panel led by led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, comprises of Army, Navy, Air Force, the Department of State Services and the DIA personnel, who grilled both and army officers involved in the incident as well as the suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume.

A source close to the panel told Punch that the panel cross-examined Wadume after he after he had made some confessions in a police video, where he indicted soldiers over his escape when he was first arrested by the police.

Recall that on Monday, August 19, 2019, the police rearrested Wadume at a hideout in the Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

In the video released by the police following his arrest, Wadume who spoke in Hausa language revealed how he some soldiers helped him to escape when he was first arrested.

He said, “My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume. The police came to arrest me. When they arrested me, the army chased after them and opened fire. From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters and cut off my handcuffs and released me. I went back to my house, but the police came to re-arrest me.”

However, a military source in the DHQ has said that the culpability of the personnel will determine their court-martial and dismissal, Punch reports.

“The panel had been in Abuja for a few days. They sat at the Defence Intelligence Agency. The panel had put its report together. They are going to submit by Monday back to the CDS.

“All the officers and soldiers identified have already been grilled. The outcome and culpability of the personnel will determine their court-martial and dismissal. But if they are deeply involved, their trial is automatic,” the source said.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the panel’s report according to Punch would be approved by the CDS, and recommendations made before the details could be made open.