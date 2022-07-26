RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

Ima Elijah

...7 years jail term and N500 million fine for any public officer of the government seeking undue medical check-up or treatment abroad...

The Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President, Dr Nicholas Audifferen, in a statement, said: “The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, last Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture. He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.

“Prof. Osinbajo is grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

“The Vice President also acknowledged and appreciates the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill."

It was further disclosed that the VP will continue recuperating in the next few days.

The House of Representatives had proposed seven years jail term and N500 million fine for any public officer of the government of the federation or any part thereof, for seeking undue medical check-up or treatment abroad.

The proposal is contained in a bill for an Act to amend the National Health Act, 2014 which scaled through second reading in the Green Chamber at plenary in February.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

