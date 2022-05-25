Unknown Gunmen invade Bishop Kukah’s church, kidnap priests, others

The attackers abducted the parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development to newsmen.

There are at least seven areas in Sokoto under frequent attacks by terror groups, known locally as bandits.

Over 42,000 people have reportedly been displaced as a result of repeated terror attacks in the state.

According to earlier reports, on May 14, rampaging hoodlums torched and vandalised some parishes presided over by Kukah in Sokoto over his condemnation of the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu by her Muslim colleagues.