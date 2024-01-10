Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Shettima made the appeal on Tuesday in Makurdi, while addressing participants at the First National Expanded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics tagged “Benue 2024: Benue Open for Business”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been a lingering feud between Gov Hyacinth Alia and some All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state over certain issues. The vice-president said that Benue was destined for greatness under President Tinubu, if the political elites could put their differences aside and unite for the progress of the state.

He said that the state and its people were not supposed to be wallowing in poverty because of the vast fertile land, mineral deposits, huge agricultural produce and rich human resources in the state.

Shettima noted that the state had never had it so good with the appointments of its sons at the federal level.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev; the Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Abba Moro amongst several others are sons of the state,” he said.

He stressed the need for peace to prevail, especially, among the political class for development to thrive.

“There can never be peace without development and there can never be development without peace. There has to be peace among the people and among the political elites.

“If the elites have differences, I can assure you that in spite of the President’s soft spot for Benue, development will still elude Benue.

“The land in Benue is very rich. You can even plant money here and it will grow. Your common enemy should be poverty.

“You have no business quarrelling with each other but you have business to build a united Benue.

“I wish to call on all of us to bury our differences and unite to see to the progress of Benue State,” he appealed.

Shettima said that President Tinubu intended to establish an ultramodern fashion hub equipped with modern equipment in Makurdi within 90 days. He said that the occasion was a fulfillment of President Tinubu’s promise of job creation and accessible capital to Nigerians.

He added that the occasion was also a homage to the unparalleled spirit of industriousness that defined the people of the state. The vice president said that Benue was a land known for its commitment to hard work, excellence in art, pursuit of creativity, elevation of agriculture and promotion of commerce.

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, said that entrepreneurship was one of the world’s leading ways of developing nations worldwide. Utsev commended the Benue Government for collaborating with the Federal Government for the successful organisation of the event, adding that Benue was now home for entrepreneurship.