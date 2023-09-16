ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UAE official refuses to confirm lifting of visa restrictions on Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UAE official said the visa restrictions imposed on Nigerian travellers remain active in the interim.

Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency]
Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This comes a few days after the Federal Government announced that the two nations have struck a "historic agreement" that paved the way for, among others, the immediate lifting of the ban on Nigerians seeking to travel to the Gulf nation.

In a notice issued in October 2022, the UAE stated that it would stop the issuance of visas to citizens from Nigeria and 19 other African countries, with no further details provided.

Subsequently, flights between both countries were also halted last year as state-owned airlines, Emirates and Etihad, suspended operations in Nigeria over the inability to access and repatriate trapped funds amounting to $85 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last decade, Dubai has been a choice destination for Nigerian holidaymakers, shoppers and tourists in need of a break from the bustling life at home.

After a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 11, 2023, the Federal Government claimed Dubai has agreed to lift the ban, adding that flights between both countries will resume with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay,” a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

But, talking to CNN on Friday, September 15, 2023, a UAE official who craved anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media said, “There are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far.

Recall Dubai didn’t corroborate the position of the Federal Government regarding the said agreement between both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the UAE government on Monday said both leaders had, during the meeting, “explored opportunities for further bilateral collaboration” with the hope of “reinforcing ties between the UAE and Nigeria ” but remained silent on the lifting of visa ban or flights restarting.

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Thursday that no timeline has been set for Emirates and Etihad Airlines to resume flight operations in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Aviation Africa Summit in Abuja, Keyamo revealed that terms of agreements were being finalised by the two countries.

“So, we are beginning to work out all the tiny details. I have met with Emirate before I left UAE, and we are working out the details. We cannot say the time frame. Kicking off an airline operation again on a route, does not mean you will go and grab one empty plane sitting in a place," the Minister said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo schools Oyo traditional rulers how to respect elected officials

Obasanjo schools Oyo traditional rulers how to respect elected officials

Kano gov sacks commissioner who issued death threats to tribunal judges

Kano gov sacks commissioner who issued death threats to tribunal judges

UAE official refuses to confirm lifting of visa restrictions on Nigerians

UAE official refuses to confirm lifting of visa restrictions on Nigerians

$2bn Kano-Maradi rail project for completion in 2025 - FG

$2bn Kano-Maradi rail project for completion in 2025 - FG

Tinubu to meet Biden, 8 other world leaders at UNGA

Tinubu to meet Biden, 8 other world leaders at UNGA

Etsu Nupe donates ₦3.4m, 185 bags of rice, beans to subjects as palliatives

Etsu Nupe donates ₦3.4m, 185 bags of rice, beans to subjects as palliatives

Yahaya Bello sponsors Cambridge best student's education in UK

Yahaya Bello sponsors Cambridge best student's education in UK

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal validates popular mandates by Nigerians – Group

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal validates popular mandates by Nigerians – Group

AAU management meets SUG over suspension of academic activities

AAU management meets SUG over suspension of academic activities

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Ajuri Ngelale was recently appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. [Ajuri/X]

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri