BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

This development comes following a successful meeting between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as reported by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President.

The historic accord, which marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, was solidified on Monday during President Tinubu's visit to the UAE following the G20 summit in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will swiftly reinstate their flight schedules connecting Nigeria to the UAE. Notably, the Nigerian government is not required to make any immediate payments to facilitate the resumption of these vital air travel services.

