ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Ima Elijah

Both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will swiftly reinstate their flight schedules connecting Nigeria to the UAE.

President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Recommended articles

This development comes following a successful meeting between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as reported by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President.

The historic accord, which marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, was solidified on Monday during President Tinubu's visit to the UAE following the G20 summit in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will swiftly reinstate their flight schedules connecting Nigeria to the UAE. Notably, the Nigerian government is not required to make any immediate payments to facilitate the resumption of these vital air travel services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, President Tinubu remarked that the agreement would "fully normalise and reset to excellence" the relations between Nigeria and the UAE. Furthermore, he lauded UAE President Al Nahyan for his unwavering friendship and dedicated efforts in reaching this diplomatic milestone.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023 [CBN]

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

CBN resolves dispute between telecoms companies and deposit money banks [Pulse Nigeria]

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt