The #EndSARS campaign which is geared towards the call to end police brutality in Nigeria has gotten a huge co-sign in the person of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

The #EndSARS campaign gained momentum on Twitter before it spiraled into street protests in cities across Nigeria and all over the world.

Dorsey on Wednesday, October 15, 2020, showed his support to the movement by tweeting out links to a donation website.

The Twitter CEO shared the link to the website of the Feminist Coalition and also used the #EndSARS hashtag.

On the same night of Dorsey’s co-sign, the Twitter accounts of the Feminist Coalition, a group of Nigerian feminists fighting against the injustice of SARS and Feyikemi FK Abudu, a Twitter personality who has also been organising fund-raising and support for the protests have been verified.

The #EndSARS protests are set to continue even after the Inspector General of Police has disbanded the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

The #EndSARS protests have continued with further demands

Young Nigerians have continued with the protests with further demands for full compensations to the families of those who have died as a result of police brutality, the arrest and prosecution of the police officers involved and the total reform of the Nigerian police.