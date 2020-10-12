Nigerian youths’ protest against police brutality has reverberated across the world with Nigerians in the diaspora joining the cause.

Since the calls for the scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) spiralled out of social media, Nigerians have taken to the streets in several cities across the country.

To show their support, Nigerians around the world have also joined in the protest at their respective bases.

1. Toronto, Canada

Nigerians in Canada on Saturday, October, 10 converged at the Dundas Square in Toronto to protest.

2. Berlin, Germany

Nigerians living in Germany met up at the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin to protest.

3. Cologne, Germany

It’s not just Germany-based Nigerians in Berlin, those who also live in Cologne are also turning up for the cause. The protest will kick off on Monday, October 12 at Kolner Dom.

4. Dublin, Ireland

Nigerians in Ireland met at the Embassy of Nigeria in Dublin on Sunday, October 11 where they held their protest.

5. Geneva, Switzerland

Nigerians living in Geneva took the protest to the United Nations and protested at the UN Headquarters on Sunday.

6. London, United Kingdom

Nigerians in London protested at the Nigerian High Commission on Sunday and had a celebrity presence in music star Wizkid who addressed the audience.

7. Washington, United States of America

USA-based Nigerians protested at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at 3519 Washington, DC on Saturday.

8. New York, United States of America

The diaspora in the United States on Sunday turned up too at the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York on Sunday.

9. Dallas, United States of America

In America again, Nigerians living in Dallas met up to also protest on Sunday. Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Damasus was present on Sunday.

10. Paris, France

Nigerians living in France will on Saturday, October 17 meet at the Eiffel Tower TRPCADERO and at the Nigerian Embassy on Monday, October 19.