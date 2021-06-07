RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts

Authors:

Jude Egbas

To use Twitter at this time for broadcast stations, contravenes Section 2(1) of the NBC Act, according to the regulator.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Jack Dorsey and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. (PG)
President Muhammadu Buhari, Jack Dorsey and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. (PG) Pulse Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed "all broadcasting stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately."

Recommended articles

In a statement issued by its Director General Armstrong Idachaba, the NBC adds that in compliance to the Twitter suspension directive from the Federal Ministry of Information, "broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in."

The regulator adds that it would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster to continue to patronise Twitter at this time and warns that "strict compliance is enjoined."

The federal government suspended Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021 after one of President Muhammadu Buhari's tweets was deleted for violation of platform rules.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts

NSA directs dismantling of illegal security outfits amid growing insecurity

Igangan killings: Oyo security situation better before you took over - APC tells Makinde

Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to teach in schools

The DSS has come for Rev Mbaka