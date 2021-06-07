FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts
To use Twitter at this time for broadcast stations, contravenes Section 2(1) of the NBC Act, according to the regulator.
In a statement issued by its Director General Armstrong Idachaba, the NBC adds that in compliance to the Twitter suspension directive from the Federal Ministry of Information, "broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in."
The regulator adds that it would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster to continue to patronise Twitter at this time and warns that "strict compliance is enjoined."
The federal government suspended Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021 after one of President Muhammadu Buhari's tweets was deleted for violation of platform rules.
