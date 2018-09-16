Pulse.ng logo
Troops overpower Boko Haram terrorists in Bama

Boko Haram Troops overpower terrorists in Bama

  Published: 2018-09-16
Nigerian Army

(Independent Newspaper Nigeria)

Nigerian Army troops have overpowered Boko Haram terrorists who attacked them in Bama, Borno state.

The is made known in a statement issued on twitter via the Army’s official handle, @HQNigerianArmy.

The statement reads: “Gallant Troops of 222 Battalion Neutralise BHTs. Reports just reaching us confirmed that troops of 21 Brigade led by Brigade Commander on a clearance patrol in support of Operation Rainbow were ambushed by BHT along Maiduguri Bama Axis at about 11am 16 Sep 2018.

“There was serious exchange of gunfire. The gallant troops of 222 battalion were reportedly high on morale as a result of the just concluded assurance visit to the theatre of operation by the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai & they successfully cleared the ambush.

“As a result, 1 x GPMG and 2 X AK 47 and several rounds of ammunition belonging to the terrorist were recovered. As at the time of filing this report, troops were still exploiting the general areas in search of some BHT’s who escaped with gunshot wounds.”

 

ALSO READ: Army discovers Boko Haram's recruitment link on Facebook

 

The Nigerian Air Force also announced that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole tracked and destroyed some vehicles belonging to Boko Haram Terrorists as they were attempting to launch fresh attacks on ground troops at Gudumbali and Damasak in Borno.

This was made known to newsmen by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

