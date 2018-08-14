news

The Nigerian Army has discovered Boko Haram’s recruitment link on Facebook, WhatsApp, SnapChat, Instagram and Youtube.

This was made known by Major Murtala Usman, Artillery Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, Punch reports.

Usman, while speaking at the Nigerian Army Combat Support Training Week in Maiduguri, said that Albarnawi’s faction handles the online recruitment.

According to the Operation Lafiya Dole commander, the social media accounts had 2,000 followers.

How the links were discovered

He also revealed that the recruitment links were discovered in the mobile phone of a senior Boko Haram commander, Malu-Mamman Barde during interrogation.

Usman said “Barde is among the most wanted Boko Haram suspect that had committed so many atrocities against humanity.

“Through the suspect’s mobile phone, we found several videos soliciting finance for the group. We also found some other videos where Barde was seen preaching Jihad and the ideology of the group.

“Most of Barde’s pictures were that of Abu-Mosad Albarnawi and other Boko Haram fighter posing with Anti-Air craft guns, rockets and Boko Haram flag.”