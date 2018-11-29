Troops kill at least 4 Boko Haram terrorists in failed Borno attack

news

Troops of the 118 Battalion of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram, on its position at Arege in Mobbar local government area of Borno State.

According to an official Army statement released on Thursday, November 29, 2018, the attack happened late on Wednesday, November 28, when the terrorists tried to infiltrate the battalion's location.

While the Army reported no casualty on its side, the statement noted that the terrorists 'suffered heavy casualties' as they were 'completely routed by the troops'.

The statement read, "The Boko Haram terrorists were completely routed by the troops, neutralizing many of them while others fled in disarray due to superior firepower. As a result, they hastily evacuated most of their corpses under the cover of darkness."

Early on Thursday, troops discovered four corpses of Boko Haram members and recovered one anti-aircraft gun, four AK-47 rifles, one light machine gun, 100 anti-aircraft rounds, 185 light machine gun rounds, four AK-47 magazines, 54 AK-47 rounds and one MOWAG propeller.

Similar terrorist attacks carried out in Borno

The unsuccessful attack comes 11 days after terrorists belonging to Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno State during an attack on November 18.

Even though many reports indicated that over 100 soldiers were killed in the attack with many others missing, the Army disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that 23 soldiers were killed with 31 others injured.

The statement also revealed that terrorists staged a series of attacks on Nigerian troops between November 2 and November 17. The attacks took place in Kukawa, Ngoshe, Kareto and Gajiram, all in Borno, but were 'successfully repelled' by troops who killed 'several members' of the terrorist group. However, 16 soldiers were killed in the attacks while 12 were injured.

The Army also noted that despite systematically degrading Boko Haram in the past three years, the terrorists are staging a resurgence with daring moves that include the increased use of drones against troops' defensive positions and infusion of foreign fighters in their ranks.

Eliminate Boko Haram 'from face of the earth'

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Maiduguri, Borno on Wednesday to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference as the guest of honour.

While delivering his speech, the president charged the military's leadership to ensure that their plans and programmes meet the nation's security challenges. He also urged the Army to remain committed to defeating Boko Haram.

"I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by whatever speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth," he said.

He said security remains one of the cardinal objectives of his administration and promised that no effort will be spared to support troops, including reviewing their welfare package.

"I want to assure you that, as your commander in chief, I will do everything within my powers to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment for you to prevail on the field.

"I also want you to be aware that I'm currently looking into measures to improve your entitlements and welfare generally," he said.