Troops of anti-Boko Haram operation, Operation Lafiya Dole, foiled an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate Gajiram community in Borno State, killing several and recovering arms and ammunition.

According to a statement signed by Lafiya Dole's Deputy Director of Public Relations, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the terrorists attempted to use the cover of darkness to attack the community on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

"The terrorists met with the prompt response of the vigilant troops who fiercely engaged them in combat killing several and re-covering weapons," the statement read.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists include one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, one rocket-propelled grenade tube, three rocket-propelled grenade bombs, four bomb chargers, and light machine gun belt links.

"The gallant troops are currently on the trail of some of the terrorists survivors who fled the scene of the encounter," the statement concluded.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.