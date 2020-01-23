Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has faulted the recently-released annual corruption perception index (CPI).

The CPI published by Transparency International (TI), ranked Nigeria the fourth most corrupt country in West Africa, and 146 out of the 180 enlisted countries in the world.

President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption fight had been plagued by allegations of unfairness. [Punch]

Reacting to the list on Channels TV, Malami said as far as he's concerned, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been actively fighting corruption.

According to the AGF, in terms of the government’s fight against corruption, more has been done.

Malmi stated, “In terms of the fight against corruption, we have been doing more, we have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight against corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International.

“Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent and indeed devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double efforts.

“In terms of legislation, we have done more, in terms of enforcement we have done more, in terms of recovery of looted assets we have done more, and in terms of political goodwill, we have demonstrated extra-ordinary political goodwill."

While challenging TI to provide indices and statistics from which it concluded that Nigeria is not doing enough in her fight against corruption, Malami noted that for a conclusion to be concrete, there has to be specific facts and figures to back it up.