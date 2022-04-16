Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible; negotiations stalled

The terrorists are believed to be holding captive over 100 passengers, who were abducted from the train when it came under a bomb attack at Katari, Kaduna state.

The incident which occured on Monday, March 28, 202, also left nine persons dead and 26 others injured as gunmen attacked the passenger train and took away victims.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 170 people aboard the ill-fated train, including seven crew members, have remained incommunicado since the unfortunate attack.

Meanwhile, Punch is reporting that the terrorists have demanded for the release of 16 of their commanders and sponsors in federal government custody, as a trade-off for the release of the abducted victims.

This request has reportedly been deemed unacceptable to the government.

Security sources also confirmed to the newspaper that negotiations were still ongoing with the terrorists, even as the government seek to explore other options to rescue the abductees.

It was also gathered that the government is opposed to the idea of paying ransom for the release of the passengers, who were seen in a viral video sitting under a tree at an unknown location, touted to be the terrorists' enclave.

A source said, “The Federal Government is looking into their demands because of the hostages, but the government is being cautious; it cannot meet the demands of the terrorists. The last time the government released some commanders, they went back and the insurgency became worse.

“So, nobody is considering releasing the commanders. The terrorists were also given money previously and the situation did not improve,” Punch reported.