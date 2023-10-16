ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to swear in new ministers before FEC meeting today

Bayo Wahab

The new ministers to be sworn in today are Jamila Bio, Ayodele Olawande and Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State.

President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during their inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting. [Channels TV]
The appointment of the new ministers was recently confirmed by the Senate and thus increased Tinubu’s cabinet size to 48 persons.

According to ThePunch, an anonymous source in the presidency disclosed that the new ministers would be sworn into office at the Council Chamber of the State House before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

This is the second FEC meeting since President Tinubu assumed power on Monday, May 29, 2023. The first meeting took place on August 28, 2023, following the inauguration of 45 ministers.

“There will be a FEC meeting at 12 pm tomorrow (Monday) and all three of them — Bio, Olawande and Lawal — will take the oath before the meeting starts proper, ” the source said.

It is reported that Bio and Olawande would be sworn in as the Minister of Youth and the Minister of State for Youth, respectively, while Lawal was appointed to replace the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai whose ministerial nomination was rejected by the Senate.

Lawal, who collapsed during his screening served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s administration.

Tinubu’s 48-person cabinet is the largest in the history of Nigeria.

Now that the President has completed his ministerial appointments, Nigerians expect the cabinet members to be in full swing in formulating policies and executing projects.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

