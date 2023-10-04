ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms Tinubu's ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate confirmed that the nominee who slumped during screening has been revived.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

The confirmation followed the screening and approval of the nominees during Wednesday's plenary. The nominees include Jamila Bio- Ibrahim (Kwara), Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State).

The Senate had on August 7, confirmed the nomination of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by Tinubu. Wednesday's confirmation brings the number of minsters to 48.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawal who replaced former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had during the screening, slumped resulting in a closed-door session.

Earlier, the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele had moved the motion for the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and the three nominees to be admitted into the chamber.

While introducing herself, the Kwara nominee who was born in 1986 said that her journey had been driven by an unwavering belief in the potential of Nigerian youths.

"Today, I have been given a chance of a lifetime to contribute my quota to nation building in a government that has given unprecedented priority to youths."

She said that her education, upbringing and career had prepared her for the task ahead. Bio-Ibrahim further said that she would work so that the youth would have opportunities to educate themselves, develop themselves and exploit their potential talents through acquiring entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile the Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said that the nominee who slumped during the screening was later revived.

