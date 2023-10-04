ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Ministerial nominee Balarabe slumps during screening

Bayo Wahab

Balarabe collapsed after presenting his CV.

Abbas Balarabe collapsed after he finished his presentation at the Senate.[Punch].
Immediately he collapsed, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio shouted, “Bring water and sugar. Call Dr Musa.”

He then called for a closed-door session.

President Bola Tinubu nominated recently Balarabe as a replacement for the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

