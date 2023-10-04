BREAKING: Ministerial nominee Balarabe slumps during screening
Balarabe collapsed after presenting his CV.
Balarabe collapsed after he finished his presentation.
Immediately he collapsed, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio shouted, “Bring water and sugar. Call Dr Musa.”
He then called for a closed-door session.
President Bola Tinubu nominated recently Balarabe as a replacement for the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
