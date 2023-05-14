The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Nurudeen Shotayo

Hilda Baci is on the verge of etching her name in the Guinness Book of Records for longest cooking by an individual.

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]
Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Recommended articles

Hilda Baci is the Chief Executive Officer of HildaFoods, a premium restaurant based in Lagos, and has taken on the challenge to break the world record which requires her to cook for about 96 hours with a one-hour break every 12 hours.

The much-anticipated cook-a-thon began at exactly 4:pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when the multi-talented actress turned on the cooker and the event, which is expected to end on Monday, May 15, is being streamed live on multiple social media channels.

Her attempt has gotten the attention of many Nigerians who have continued to send their encouraging words and wishes to Hilda Bacil to strengthen her resilience and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Instagram Story on the morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023, the former Lagos State governor shared a screenshot of the live stream of Hilda Bacil's cook-a-thon with an inscription that read: "IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We are rooting for you Hilda."

Pulse reports that Hilda Baci has cooked over 110 meals and served 2,795 people, 64 hours into the cook-a-thon, marking a significant milestone in her journey to break the Guinness World Record.

She's receiving support from Nigerians from all walks of life including food enthusiasts, influencers, artists and celebrities alike who have flooded the venue of the cook-a-thon since Thursday.

Hilda Baci's friend and musician, Dremo, has been a constant source of support to the chef since the first day as his musical performances have kept things lively.

Media personalities, Noble Igwe, Enioluwa; beauty enthusiasts hush.ng, Beauty by AD CEO, Adeola; media personality and Hilda's friend, Ama Reginald; medical doctor, and fashion enthusiasts, Akin Faminu; and Big Brother Titans ex-housemates, Thabang Mazibuko and Tsatsii Madiba, were also present showing their support and admiration for Baci's attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has also been buzzing, with hashtags such as "Go Hilda" and "Bet on Hilda" dominating the trending topics as Nigerians continue to express their support.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind