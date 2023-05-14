Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Hilda Baci is the Chief Executive Officer of HildaFoods, a premium restaurant based in Lagos, and has taken on the challenge to break the world record which requires her to cook for about 96 hours with a one-hour break every 12 hours.

The much-anticipated cook-a-thon began at exactly 4:pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when the multi-talented actress turned on the cooker and the event, which is expected to end on Monday, May 15, is being streamed live on multiple social media channels.

Her attempt has gotten the attention of many Nigerians who have continued to send their encouraging words and wishes to Hilda Bacil to strengthen her resilience and determination.

Taking to his Instagram Story on the morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023, the former Lagos State governor shared a screenshot of the live stream of Hilda Bacil's cook-a-thon with an inscription that read: "IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We are rooting for you Hilda."

Pulse reports that Hilda Baci has cooked over 110 meals and served 2,795 people, 64 hours into the cook-a-thon, marking a significant milestone in her journey to break the Guinness World Record.

She's receiving support from Nigerians from all walks of life including food enthusiasts, influencers, artists and celebrities alike who have flooded the venue of the cook-a-thon since Thursday.

Hilda Baci's friend and musician, Dremo, has been a constant source of support to the chef since the first day as his musical performances have kept things lively.

Media personalities, Noble Igwe, Enioluwa; beauty enthusiasts hush.ng, Beauty by AD CEO, Adeola; media personality and Hilda's friend, Ama Reginald; medical doctor, and fashion enthusiasts, Akin Faminu; and Big Brother Titans ex-housemates, Thabang Mazibuko and Tsatsii Madiba, were also present showing their support and admiration for Baci's attempt.

