Tinubu leaves Nigeria on Tuesday to attend Faye’s inauguration in Senegal

The presidency made this known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, April 1, 2024.

“He will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday,” Ngelale said.

Tinubu, who is visiting the country for the first time since he assumed office will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the inauguration.

Tinubu had earlier congratulated Faye on his election, saying the successful presidential poll in Senegal was a boost to ECOWAS efforts to promote peace in West Africa.

The President said Faye's election came with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on the job of leading the people of Senegal.

He also congratulated President Macky Sall for overseeing an election widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent.

He further noted that the success of the presidential election in Senegal and Liberia a few months ago affirmed his long-held conviction that democracy would be established in West Africa and grow stronger through good governance, justice and fairness to all.

When sworn in, Faye would become the youngest elected president in Africa.

The 44-year-old former tax inspector was declared the winner of the March 24 presidential election in the country after defeating 18 candidates including the candidate of the ruling party.