7 things to know about Bassirou Faye, youngest elected president in Africa

The opposition party leader in Senegal contested the presidential election alongside 18 other candidates.

Based on the results of 90% of polling stations in the first round vote, the electoral commission in Senegal on Monday, March 25, 2024, announced that the 44-year-old anti-establishment candidate had about 53.7% while the ruling coalition’s candidate, Amadou Ba, had 36.2%.

The figures showed Faye was coasting to victory and his political rivals have started congratulating him ahead of the official announcement by the country’s electoral commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent president, Macky Sall, has congratulated Faye, describing his win as “a victory for Senegalese democracy.”

In a statement on Monday, March 25, 2024, Ba congratulated Faye saying, “In light of presidential election result trends and while we await the official proclamation, I congratulate … Faye for his victory in the first round.”

The only female in the race, Anta Babacar Ngom, has also joined Sall and Ba to congratulate Faye.

However, while Senegal awaits the official announcement of Faye’s victory, here are seven interesting things to know about the young politician, who is set to become the youngest president in Africa.